Russian watchdog blocks Wagner group on social media to prevent calls for armed mutiny

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked access to the accounts of the Wagner private military company on the VKontakte social media to prevent calls for participation in an armed mutiny, the watchdog’s press office told TASS on Saturday.

The Wagner account on the VKontakte social media informed earlier on Saturday that the group had been blocked at the demand of Roskomnadzor. A TASS correspondent also learnt that the Wagner account on the Odnoklassniki social media had also been blocked. Upon an attempt to enter the account, a message said that the group could not be found, was inaccessible or deleted.

"Some resources are restricted in order to prevent the spread of calls for participation in a military mutiny," the watchdog said in response to a question about the reasons for blocking the Wagner private military company on the VKontakte social media.

On the evening of June 23, the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin posted several audio records with his statements, in which he claimed that strikes had allegedly been delivered against his formations and accused the country’s military leadership of that. In the wake of this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has opened a criminal case into a call for an armed mutiny. The FSB urged Wagner fighters not to obey Prigozhin’s orders and take measures for his detention.

Russia’s Defense Ministry dismissed as untrue the reports that Russian forces had allegedly delivered a strike against "the rear camps of the Wagner private military company."

In his televised address to citizens on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the actions by the Wagner private military company an armed mutiny and betrayal and assured that harsh measures would be taken against the insurgents.