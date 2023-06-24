Wagner fighters must be with their people - Russian parliament speaker

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The fighters of the Wagner Private Military Company must make "the only right choice" - to be with their people and follow the orders of the supreme commander-in-chief, Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"Wagner fighters must make the only right choice - to be with their people, stay on the right side of the law, protect the security and future of our Homeland and follow the orders of the supreme commander-in-chief. Anything else is betrayal," Volodin wrote on Telegram.