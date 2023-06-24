Russian Defense Ministry warns Wagner fighters against participating in armed rebellion

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Members of the Wagner private military company have been manipulated into a criminal escapade, the Russian Defense Ministry said in an address to Wagner fighters.

"This is what we have to say to the fighters of the Wagner PMC’s assault units. You have been manipulated into Prigozhin’s criminal escapade and an armed rebellion. Many of your fellow soldiers from several units have already realized their mistake and asked for assistance in their return to places of permanent deployment," the address reads.

"We urge you to exercise reason and get in touch with officials from the Russian Defense Ministry and law enforcement agencies. We guarantee security to all," the ministry added.