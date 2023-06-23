Criminal case opened against Wagner head amid threat of escalating confrontation — FSB

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A criminal case into calls for rebellion coming from Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has been opened amid the seriousness of situation and a threat of escalation of confrontation in Russia, the Federal Security Service’s Public Relations Center said.

"Amid the seriousness of situation and the threat of escalation of confrontation in the Russian Federation the FSB has opened a criminal case into the fact of a call for an armed rebellion on the part of Yevgeny Prigozhin," it said.