MOSCOW, June 16 /TASS/. The BRICS association currently enjoys great popularity in the world, one can even say that there is currently great international fashion for this association, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The BRICS is an association that currently indeed enjoys great population, one can even say that there is currently great international fashion for the BRICS," he said on Russian TV.

Peskov pointed that about 15 nations stated their desire to join the organization.

"And this issue will be high on the agenda of the BRICS summit, planned for later this year," he underscored.

He pointed out that President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who held negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow today, mentioned the accession to the BRICS as a priority.

The BRICS summit will take place in Johannesburg on August 22-24.