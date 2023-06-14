Over 30 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

DONETSK, June 15. /TASS/. Thirty-four shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, with 220 shells being fired, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Thursday.

"During the day, the mission reported 34 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers to shell seven DPR settlements. Eleven houses and one civil infrastructure facility were damaged.