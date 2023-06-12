Mariupol to be reconstructed within three years — mayor

MARIUPOL, June 12. /TASS/. The Mariupol authorities expect the city to be completely rebuilt within the next three years, the city's mayor Oleg Morgun told TASS.

"This will be a dynamic year <...> I believe we will finish [with the topic] of rebuilding the city within three years," the mayor said. According to him, 1,800 sites - residential buildings, social and municipal infrastructure facilities - are undergoing repair, restoration, and construction work.

Sixteen Russian regions are participating in the federal program for the reconstruction of the city, and 25,000 people are involved in the construction, both local residents and people from other regions of Russia.