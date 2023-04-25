Lavrov calls on Guterres to adhere to impartiality — Russian Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on the UN management to strictly adhere to principles of impartiality and equidistance during his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its commentary Monday.

"A call was directed to the UN management to strictly adhere to the basic principles of impartiality and equidistance, cemented in Article 100 of the UN Charter," the Ministry said.

Earlier, US media accused Guterres of having a pro-Russian position, based on the leaked Pentagon documents, which included records of US intelligence tapping Guterres’ phone.