Surface drones trying to attack naval base in Sevastopol launched from Odessa port

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The waterborne drone used to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s base in Sevastopol in the nighttime on April 24 were launched from the port of Odessa, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"The analysis of the route of the Ukrainian waterborne drone revealed that all of them were launched from the waters in the port of Odessa, which was designated for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. They were deployed in the zone of the humanitarian corridor also used to export agricultural products from Ukraine," it said.