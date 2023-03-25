Russia is able to respond to depleted uranium shells, Putin says

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia has something to respond to depleted uranium shells, it has hundreds of thousands of such munitions, but is not using them now, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Saturday.

"I must say that certainly Russia has something to respond. Without exaggeration, we have hundreds of thousands, namely hundreds of thousands of such shells. We are not using them now," the president said.

In a statement published on March 20, Baroness Annabelle Goldie, UK Minister of State for Defense, wrote in response to an inquiry from a member of the House of Lords that the British government would send Ukraine munitions containing depleted uranium and featuring enhanced effectiveness against armored vehicles.

On March 21, Putin said that the plans of sending depleted uranium shells to Ukraine proves that West plans to "fight against Russia down to the last Ukrainian already not in words but in deeds." The Russian leader said that Moscow would have to respond accordingly.