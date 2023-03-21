Chinese-Russian relations pose no threat to third countries — foreign minister

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Chinese-Russian relations pose no threat to third countries, they bring peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

A fragment of the interview was posted on the Telegram channel of the program’s host, Pavel Zarubin.

"We consider our bilateral relations as a force that will bring global peace and stability. Our relations pose no threat to any third country, no threat of confrontation for anyone," he said after the talks between the two countries’ leaders.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a state visit in Russia from March 20 through 22. On Monday, he had a tete-a-tete informal meeting with Putin, which lasted for 4.5 hours. On Tuesday, the Chinese leader met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and then arrived in the Kremlin for official talks with Putin. The leaders signed two joint statements after the talks.