Senior lawmaker praises Russian regions’ contribution to Crimea’s development

SIMFEROPOL, March 18. /TASS/. Crimea’s major social and economic achievements would have been impossible without assistance from Russia’s federal government and other regions of the country, Crimean State Council Chairman Vladimir Konstantinov said on Saturday.

"The choice that we made in the spring of 2014 was not only for ourselves. We chose Russia for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," he wrote on Telegram. "Our subsequent achievements would have been impossible without assistance from other Russian regions and Moscow’s daily care of Crimea. The Crimean people began to fully use their creative skills only after our return home," Konstantinov added.

"Our republic changed in the past nine years. There are enormous prospects for development, and many more achievements lie ahead for us. This is all because we managed to show political will, stand our ground and resist the forces that had seized power in Kiev through a coup," the senior Crimean lawmaker noted.

The Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol reunited with Russia nine years ago. On March 16, 2014, a referendum took place where most voters supported the idea of reuniting with Russia (96.77% in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol), with voter turnout reaching 80%. On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The document was ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) on March 21, 2014.