Kiev violated all norms of international law during conflict in Donbass — DPR Ombudsman

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. During the conflict in Donbass Ukraine completely neglected not only the international law, but also the fundamental principles of humanism. This conclusion is contained in a report by the Ombudsman of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Darya Morozova to the UN Security Council.

"Acting with particular cynicism, Ukraine not only violated all existing provisions and norms of international humanitarian law, but also demonstrated a disregard for the fundamental principles of humanity, humanism and mercy. Moreover, both residents of the people's republics of Donbass and citizens who, before the start of the special military operation, lived on territories controlled by Kiev, fell under the roller machine of neo-Nazi hatred," the Ombudsman sums up. The document was published on the Ombudsman's website on Saturday.

Kiev’s illegal actions

In the report, Morozova noted that already in the spring of 2014, the Kiev regime, which came to power as a result of a coup d'etat, "sent an army to suppress peaceful rallies using aircraft, artillery and weapons of mass lethal action."

"From the beginning of the conflict and as of February 24, 2022, as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine on the territory of the DPR, 4,374 people, including 91 children, were killed. Almost 8,000 civilians were injured to varying degrees severity, including 323 children, at least 27 of them received a disability," the Ombudsman's report says.

The document states that "by the beginning of the special operation, more than 23,000 private residential buildings and about 5,000 apartment buildings had been destroyed by the fire of the Ukrainian armed formations." It also destroyed "about 850 educational facilities, 350 healthcare facilities and 800 housing and communal services facilities that supply consumers of the republic with gas, water, heat and electricity."

After February 2022

The DPR Ombudsman also emphasizes that the Kiev authorities increased their troops in the conflict zone and continued provocations, which became the reason for conducting a special military operation to protect the inhabitants of Donbass. Meanwhile the Ukrainian armed forces began to use heavier types of weapons during shelling.

"The enemy fired more than 100,000 ammunition of various calibers across the republic, including 39 Tochka-U [ballistic] missiles, over 220 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), more than 250 BM-27 Uragan MLRS missiles, and about 13,000 MLRS missiles (122 mm), as well as more than 21,500 shells with a caliber of 155 mm," the document says.

The report notes that "massive facts of torture and execution of prisoners in Ukraine have been recorded."

"Civilians on the territories controlled by Kiev are subject to political persecution and repression for ideological reasons by the special services," the DPR Ombudsman said.

West’s stance

On Friday, the UN Security Council voted against the speech of the DPR Ombudsman at a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. During the procedural vote four countries (Russia, Brazil, Ghana and China) spoke in support of Morozova's speech, eight (Albania, the UK, Malta, USA, France, Switzerland, Ecuador and Japan) opposed it. Three countries (Gabon, Mozambique, UAE) abstained.

"It was not just a speech by the Ombudsman - it was the voice of the entire people of Donbass," Morozova wrote on her Telegram channel.