Four civilians killed in Ukrainian strike on Pology in Zaporozhye Region — politician

MILITOPOL, January 14. /TASS/. Four civilians were killed and five more were heavily wounded in a Ukrainian strike on the city of Pology in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the ‘We Are Together with Russia’ movement, said on Saturday.

"So far, we know about the death of four civilians and that five more [civilians] have been heavily wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, the administration’s building and a grocery store were damaged as a result of the shelling.

"Several rockets hit the grocery store and the administration’s building," he wrote.