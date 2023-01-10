Russia expects denial of reports of some activities by Kazakh diplomats in Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Moscow is hoping that Astana will officially deny reports that Kazakh diplomats were involved in certain activities in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the diplomat, Russia highlighted to Kazakh officials the reports that had appeared on the Internet on January 6 and talked about a "tent of endurance" in the settlement of Bucha in the Kiev Region that had allegedly been set up with the help of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Zakharova said Kazakhstan assured Russia that the news media reports had no basis in reality and the Kazakh government had nothing to do with that.

"The Russian side has no reason to mistrust its close partners," she said. "Even so, in order to prevent any further speculation on the matter with the aim of inflicting damage to Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and our relations of allies, it’s quite desirable to have an official comment from our friends that would put an end to these speculations.".