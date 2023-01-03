Russia-China strategic link obvious in current conditions, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing understand the need of both countries’ strategic interaction in the current conditions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS published on Tuesday.

"The substantial growth of the conflict potential in the world, the latest policy by the United States and its allies aimed at derailing the global security system and their focus on containing the development of our countries have made obvious the need for Russia and our Chinese partners to comprehensively bolster the strategic link between Moscow and Beijing capable of both resisting Washington’s destructive actions and mobilizing the international community’s constructive forces for developing new open and just international relations," the high-ranking Russian diplomat stressed.

Major work on this track is carried out in the format of a trustworthy political dialogue between the leaders of both countries, Rudenko said.

"The closer foreign policy coordination between Russia and China based on identical or similar approaches to key world problems, has a stabilizing effect on the entire system of international relations and serves as a catalyst in its gradual transition to a multipolar world, namely, to a more balanced and stable form of inter-state interaction," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.