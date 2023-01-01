Over 1.6 mln people take part in New Year celebrations across Russia - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. More than 1.6 mln people took part in New Year celebrations across Russia last night, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk told TASS on Sunday.

"Over 66,000 law enforcement officers were involved in maintaining law and order on New Year’s night, as well as the National Guard, public law enforcement organizations and private security companies. Over 1.6 million people took part in New Year celebrations across Russia," she said.

According to Volk, the measures taken made it possible to prevent violations of public order.

Police officers remain on duty at the venues of festive events.