Russia, Belarus must improve remote Earth probing system together — Putin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will work together to improve the remote Earth probing system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev, calling the bilateral cooperation on space a very interesting area.

"Our remote Earth probing is rather advanced, but we definitely need to improve our system," Putin said.

In turn, Mezentsev said that, in the beginning of the next year, the Belarusian National Academy of Sciences, being a Roscosmos partner, will commence work in this area and subsequently define a demand for a satellite group.

"Your decision to allocate significant funds from the Russian side on development of a remote Earth probing satellite with a 0.35-meter resolution was perceived in a special way. The current practice is 2 meters and above," the State Secretary said.

During the meeting, Putin also pointed out the Russian-Belarusian cooperation in manned spaceflights. He noted that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to visit the Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia soon.

"I believe it will happen quite soon," Mezentsev confirmed.

On December 19, Putin confirmed after the talks with Lukashenko that a Belarusian cosmonaut will go to the International Space Station in 2023. The cosmonaut’s training is expected to complete in September 2023, according to the Belarusian National Academy of Sciences head Vladimir Gusakov.