Two people hurt in Ukraine’s shelling attack on hospital in Donetsk

DONETSK, December 18. /TASS/. Two people were hurt as three shells fire by Ukrainian troops hit a Donetsk hospital, Ivan Plakhotnikov, chief physician of Donetsk’s Kalinin Hospital, told TASS on Sunday.

"Two people were hurt in a shelling attack on the Kalinin Hospital. Three shells hit two of its buildings," he said.

According to Denist Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, one of the patients who were hurt in Ukraine’s shelling attack on Donetsk’s Kalinin Hospital has died,

"Regrettably, a patient who received serious wounds in the head and chest in a shelling attack on the Kalinin Hospital, has died," he wrote on his Telegram channel.