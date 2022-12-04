Ukrainian losses in clashes with DPR units surpass 60 troops in 24 hours

DONETSK, December 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost over 60 servicemen in clashes with the units of the DPR’s People’s Militia, the press service of the republic’s military agency reported on Sunday.

"The adversary’s personnel losses have amounted to more than 60 people [over the past 24 hours]," the agency’s statement on its Telegram channel said. According to the press service, the DPR’s People’s Militia also eliminated two self-propelled artillery systems, a Grad multiple-launch rocket system, four tanks, nine units of armored and automotive equipment and three drone field command centers.

According to the DPR’s People’s Militia, over 24 hours, the Ukrainian army launched 143 munitions, including US-made anti-radar AGM-88 missiles as well as artillery shells, including 155-mm NATO caliber ones, and 120-mm caliber mines. "Ten populated localities in the republic were shelled. As a result of the bombardments, four civilians sustained wounds. Some 14 residential buildings and one civilian infrastructure facility were damaged," the agency added.