Putin praises Rosatom’s achievements in civilian industries

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom’s achievements in power generation, icebreaker construction and scientific research.

"Rosatom also performs well in civilian industries. Nuclear power plants are generating more electricity today, partly thanks to the modernization and commissioning of new power units. International cooperation in this area is developing both on a bilateral basis and through the IAEA. Trust and mutually beneficial relations with our reliable and trusted partners are being strengthened," the Russian president said in a video address on Rosatom’s 15th anniversary on Friday.

Putin went on to say that the nuclear corporation "is playing a key role in implementing the ambitious plans to upgrade the nuclear icebreaker fleet, increase traffic along the Northern Sea Route, and create a modern Arctic port infrastructure."

It successfully carries out fundamental and applied research in advanced scientific areas, such as nuclear medicine, wind energy, innovative materials, quantum computing and digital software products, Putin continued.

The corporation is also successful in environmental projects, including the disposal of hazardous waste and the elimination of accumulated environmental damage, he said.

In the Russian president’s words, solutions proposed by Rosatom specialists are in great demand in various industries and areas and contribute to the solution of many priority tasks and the achievement of Russia's national development goals.

"And, what is extremely important, they vividly show that it is on our own, respecting our traditions and relying on domestic scientific and engineering personnel, on workers with the highest qualifications, that we are able to achieve great, impressive results," the president said.

"I always count on you. I am confident in your professionalism and your responsibility," he added.

On December 1, 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law "On the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation," according to which the federal agency for atomic energy was abolished, and its powers and assets were transferred to Rosatom.