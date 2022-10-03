LPR ambassador says Crimean experience is key for LPR’s integration in Russia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Rodion Miroshnik, the ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic to Russia, has said the republic maintains close contacts with Crimea, and that region’s experience is important for LPR’s integration in Russia.

"We have maintained and continue to maintain close friendly and business relations with Crimea and our Crimean colleagues. Their experience in many areas is very useful and important for us. We are grateful that we have the opportunity to turn to them for advice and support and for the fact that they are always there for us, especially in difficult situations," he told TASS, when asked if the LPR could benefit from the Crimean experience of integrating in Russia.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. The Russian Constitutional Court on Sunday approved a package of documents submitted by the Russian president, and Putin submitted to the State Duma drafts of constitutional laws for Russia to incorporate the new regions.