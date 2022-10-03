LPR ambassador says Russia’s new regions need to be fully liberated for peace to settle in

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Rodion Miroshnik, the ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic to Russia, has said a full liberation of Russia’s new regions is a necessary condition for peace to come to the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

"The liberation of the occupied territories and the demilitarization of the enemy is a necessary condition for the establishment of peace and security in the territories that have become part of Russia. The West has declared a war of annihilation, so to survive we need to win," he told TASS.

"The period has come now when Russia is concentrating to strike back, liberate and defend its territories. And hostilities will only intensify now. And we need to hold ground," Miroshnik said.

According to the ambassador, it will be necessary to conduct a full-scale military operation in the near future in order to deliver an all-out blow to the Kiev regime, as well as focus efforts on a full-fledged military utilization of the new territories that will become part of Russia. "A sharp turnaround [in the situation on the line of engagement] hasn’t taken place and it won’t happen immediately [after the four regions join Russia]," he said.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. The Russian Constitutional Court on Sunday approved a package of documents submitted by the Russian president, and Putin submitted to the State Duma drafts of constitutional laws for Russia to incorporate the new regions.