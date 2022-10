KHERSON, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian air defense system on Sunday allegedly launched rockets in Kherson, at least five blasts were heard, a TASS correspondent reported.

The traces of the rockets in the sky over the city were not visible, as it was dark. However, explosions were heard and the walls of the buildings were shaking.

TASS has no official confirmation of the information about the launch of air defense missiles over Kherson.