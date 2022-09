LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik called the upcoming signing of treaty on LPR’s accession to Russia an "implementation of the will of the majority of LPR residents."

"With great joy and trepidation in my heart I will put my signature under the document, implementing the will of the vast majority of LPR residents who voted during the referendum," he told TASS Thursday.