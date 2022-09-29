Putin points out transparency, legitimacy of referendums during phone call with Erdogan

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The referendums in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were transparent and were carried out in accordance in full compliance with international law, including the UN Charter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan Thursday, Kremlin press office said after the call.

"Vladimir Putin informed [Erdogan] about the outcome of the referendums that took place […] on September 23-27. It was emphasized that that the vote took place transparently, in full compliance with norms and principles of international law," the press office said. "Residents of these regions implemented their right for self-determination in compliance with the UN Charter, the 1966 International Covenants on human rights and the 1975 Helsinki Final Act."

DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions held referendums on accession to the Russian Federation between September 23 and 27. In all four entities, the vast majority of voters favored the accession to Russia.