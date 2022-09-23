Not yet time to speak about extension of grain deal - senior Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. It is too early to speak about the extension of the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS on Friday.

"Time has not yet come for that," he said. "We have enough time to analyze the situation. In this context, I would like to recall once again that the Istanbul agreements have a package character."

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations. The United Nations’ task is to ensure the export of two to five million tonnes of food a month. The deal was struck for a period of 120 days.