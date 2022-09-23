Russian, Syrian top diplomats focus on Syria settlement

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Russian and Syrian Foreign Ministers - Sergey Lavrov and Faisal Mikdad - discussed developments in that Arab country on Friday, focusing on the promotion of a political settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the talks between the two top diplomats on the sidelines of the 77 session of the UN General Assembly.

"[The two ministers] exchanged in-depth views on the development of the situation within and around Syria with a focus on the prospects for promoting a comprehensive political settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic. They also considered the pressing issues of further strengthening Russian-Syrian bilateral relations," the statement says.