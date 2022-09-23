Russia to continue contacts with UN on grain deal - Russian senior diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Russia will continue contacts with the United Nations to reach concrete results on the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS on Friday.

"We continued contacts with UN officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in particular, with the UNCTAD secretary general. We continued to discuss what we have discussed quite in detail in Geneva," he said. "These contacts will be continues because we need concrete results on the basis of the memorandum signed with the UN Secretariat in Istanbul on July 22.".