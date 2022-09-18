Terrorist field commanders killed in Russian aerospace forces’ strike in Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces delivered a strike at a Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) base in Syria’s Idlib governorate, killing field commanders Bilal Saeed and Abu Dujan al-Diri, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"On September 17, the Russian aerospace forces delivered a multiple airstrike at a base of thee Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization near the settlement of al-Sheikh Yousef in the Idlib governorate. As a result of the strike, weapons depots and two warehouses were destroyed, more than 45 militants, including field commanders Bilal Saeed and Abu Dujan al-Diri, were killed," he said.

According to Yegorov, these terrorists were involved in attacks on Syrian troops and civilians in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Apart from that, they took part in the organization of terror attacks on government-controlled territories in Syria.