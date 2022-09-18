Russia wants to develop real ties with Armenia - Russian deputy PM

YEREVAN, September 18. /TASS/. Russia wants to develop relations with Armenian and really resolve economic problems, these are not mere lofty words, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, who leads the Russian delegation to the 9th Russian-Armenian interregional forum in Yerevan, told TASS on Sunday.

"We have arrived here in such a representative delegation in order to emphasize our historic ties with Armenia and our intention to strengthen relations between our peoples and economies. This is the ninth forum, which is being held in a difficult time for our countries. The task is to resolve economic problems facing Russia and Armenia. These are not merely lofty words, not a theory or promises. This is real work in the interests of the people in our countries," he said.

The 9th Russian-Armenian interregional forum will open in Yerevan on September 19. Its program includes roundtable meetings to discuss current issues of cooperation to expand logistics and investment potential of the countries’ regions, the development of digitalization, and humanitarian exchanges between Russia and Armenia.

The Russian delegation includes more than 250 members representing organizations and businesses from 13 Russian regions, federal government officials and representatives of Russia’s trade mission and embassy in Armenia.