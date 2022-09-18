COVID-19 mortality in Russia may grow to 200 deaths per day — expert

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus mortality in Russia may grow to 200 deaths per day before reaching the plateau, Director of Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

In his words, novel coronavirus deaths in Russia have already increased by 3.5 times over the past 1.5 months.

"[COVID-19] deaths increased by 3.5 times. It may grow further to 200 deaths per day before we reach the plateau," the expert said.

Gintsburg expects a significant increase in cases in future, but is convinced that "the healthcare system can cope with that.".