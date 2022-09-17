Patriarch visits Norilsk, goes down 2,000 meters into local mine

NORILSK, September 17. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill, of Moscow and All Russia, while visiting the Skalisty mine in Norilsk on Saturday, descended to a depth of about 2,000 meters, the Russian Orthodox Church said on its website.

The Patriarch descended into the super-deep shaft of SKS-1 to a level of 1,928 meters and was briefed on progress in the work to connecting SKS-1 with the Glubokaya mine still under construction, which is crucial to ventilation, the news release says.

The Patriarch addressed the employees in these words:

"Here, at a depth of 2 kilometers, I’ve been able to see for myself that working in these conditions is a really hard job. I would like to thank the owners of the enterprise (the Nornickel company - TASS), the head of the enterprise for doing so much in order to improve working conditions. And, undoubtedly, it is necessary to develop further in this regard and always remember that the success of the enterprise itself depends on working conditions," the Patriarch said.