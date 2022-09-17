Over 16,500 Donbass residents cross Russian border into Rostov Region in past day

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 17. /TASS/. Over 16,500 residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) crossed the Russian border into the Rostov Region in the past 24 hours, the regional branch of the Federal Security Service’s border agency said in a statement on Saturday.

"More than 16,500 people crossed the Russian border through checkpoints in the Rostov Region in the past day," the statement reads.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass on February 17. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. On February 24, Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics.