Moscow-led bloc calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to search for diplomatic solution

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) welcomes the launch of talks between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and calls for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the CSTO Secretariat said in a statement on Saturday.

"We welcome a ceasefire and the launch of talks between the border services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. We are confident that mutually acceptable ways will be found to resolve the complicated border issue, ease tensions and stop the conflict from escalating. We believe that the use of force is unacceptable. Only political and diplomatic methods should be used to resolve differences," the statement reads.

"The CSTO Secretariat is keeping a close eye on the situation and hopes that the current ceasefire will be long-term and sustainable. The conflict should be resolved peacefully at the negotiating table to prevent further loss of life," the document added.