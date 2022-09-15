Film crew of Russian TV channel injured in explosion in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. A shooting crew of TV Center was injured in an explosion in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian TV channel reported on its website on Thursday.

"A shooting crew of our TV channel was injured as a result of an explosion in the Zaporozhye Region as they were heading for shooting," the report said.

According to channel's correspondent Nikita Vasilyev, the car carrying journalists overturned. "He and the driver were injured. Their lives are out of danger, the injured are under the care of medics," the website specified.