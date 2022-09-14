Residents of Belgorod Region village evacuated due to shelling by Ukraine, says governor

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Belgorod Region officials are evacuating people from the Krasny Khutor village due to shelling by Ukraine, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Ukraine is shelling the territory of the village of Krasny Khutor. Some damage has been inflicted. The head of the Belgorod District is having the residents moved and placed out of harm’s way," the governor said on Telegram.

On Tuesday evening, the Kiev regime’s forces shelled the village of Shelayevo in the Valuysky District of the Belgorod Region, wounding two civilians. On September 12, a Ukrainian woman was killed in the shelling of the village of Logachevka, and four people sustained injuries.