FSB nabs Russian citizen spying for Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended a Russian in Vladivostok, who was gathering information for Ukrainian military intelligence. A treason case has been filed against him, FSB Public Relations Center told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service in the Primorsky Region has thwarted the activities of a Vladivostok resident suspected of committing high treason in the form of espionage in the interests of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry," the FSB said.

According to the agency, the resident of Vladivostok, "acting on the instructions of Ukrainian military intelligence, collected and transmitted to its representatives information about critical and military infrastructure facilities, being aware of the possibility of their use by the adversary against the security of the Russian Federation."

Detectives from the Federal Security Service initiated criminal proceedings against the detainee under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (High Treason). He was charged; a measure of restraint in the form of detention was selected for him.