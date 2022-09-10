Moscow specialists do everything to prepare Donetsk, Lugansk for winter - Putin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Specialists from Moscow work in Donetsk and Lugansk amid difficult circumstances and do everything to prepare for winter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during Saturday.

"Moscow specialists already perform a great job on restoration of the capitals of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, amid difficult circumstances, often risking their lives. They repair damaged houses, roads, schools, do everything to prepare Donetsk and Lugansk for winter," the head of state said.