Putin’s program at EEF planned accounting for anti-COVID measures — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The situation with the coronavirus infection was taken into account during preparations for the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) for the safety of its participants, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS.

"Naturally, the epidemiological background is being taken into account during the preparation and events of the forum. All precautionary measures will be implemented, especially concerning the president," he said, commenting on the anti-COVID measures at the forum and the situation with the coronavirus in the country in general.

That said, the Kremlin official noted that the pandemic has been underway for three years already and Russia "learned to live with COVID." "We learned to take measures, learned to hold large events under the conditions of COVID and will continue to do so," he assured.