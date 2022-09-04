Russia records over 48,042 daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 48,042 over the past day to 19,729,423, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

A day earlier, 51,699 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 2,239 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 41.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in eight regions, while in 74 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in three regions. A day earlier, 3,849 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,425 over the past day versus 6,634 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,053,611, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,018 over the past day versus 3,013 a day earlier, reaching 1,670,767.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 35,732 over the past day, reaching 18,746,698, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier some 38,380 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 87 over the past day, reaching 384,711, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier 92 COVID-19 deaths were registered.