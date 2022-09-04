Three wildfires extinguished in Orenburg Region, says Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Three wildfires have been extinguished in three districts of the Orenburg Region, two larger fires are still being put out, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Over the past day, three fires were put out in the Gaysky urban district, as well as in the Akbulaksky and Adamovsky districts. Currently, the firefigters are extinguishing two large hotbeds in five municipalities of the region," the Emergencies Ministry noted.

The fire is on the territory of the Novoorsky district is also being fought. Here, the firefighters managed to eliminate the threat to the settlements, and the natural fire was localized.

Four Emergencies and Defense Ministries’ Il-76 aircraft and three Mi-8 helicopters are involved in the firefighting. They dropped a total of 933 tonnes of water on the fires. A total of 455 firefighters and 179 units of equipment were used to extinguish the fires.

There is a permanent operational headquarters headed by the Orenburg Region’s Emergencies Ministry's Main Department Head Major General Alexander Zenov at the fire site.