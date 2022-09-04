Russian Defense Ministry shows Ukrainian equipment hit on Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces managed to shoot down quite a lot of Ukrainian military’s equipment during the special operation, acccording to a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday.

The video shows Ukrainian armored vehicles, in particular, infantry fighting vehicles. The equipment was hit during an unsuccessful attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to break through in the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov earlier said that the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 230 personnel, as well as 23 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 other armored fighting vehicles and nine pickup trucks with large-caliber machine guns during the ongoing attempts to consolidate in certain sections of the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction.