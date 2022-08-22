Russian envoy discusses nuclear deal with Iranian envoy to UN

VIENNA, August 22. /TASS/. Russian envoy in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov on Monday said he had discussed the latest phase of the talks to restore the Iranian nuclear deal with that country’s envoy to the UN, Mohsen Naziri Asl.

"Held a meeting today with the new Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna H.E. Mister Mohsen Naziri Asl," the Russian diplomat said on Twitter.

"We discussed a number of pressing issues related to the final stage of the Vienna negotiations on the JCPOA," he said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Ulyanov, whose full title is Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said that a week earlier Iran presented to other negotiators in Vienna "its final and, in our opinion, quite reasonable editorial proposals" to the draft agreement on the restoration of the JCPOA.

"Let's hope that the consideration of these proposals in Washington won’t take long," he said.

JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UN Security Council five permanent members and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled he is ready to resurrect the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France has been in talks with Iran to reinstate the deal since April 2021.