COVID-10 cases in Russia may grow in late August — expert

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Spikes in COVID-19 cases in Russia may be observed in the end of the summer vacation season, which is the second half of August, and following the start of the academic year in September, an expert told TASS on Saturday.

"As people start returning back [from vacations], a growth in cases will be observed in large cities. In the fall, social contacts will intensify as kindergartens and other educational facilities resume their work, and there will be an increase in cases again. Moreover, wet weather will enable the virus to remain in the environment for a longer period of time," said Yevgeny Timakov, a specialist in infectious diseases and vaccines.

At the same time, he added that so far there were no grounds to assume that the virus has become more dangerous.

A total of 11,515 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Russia on Friday, the biggest daily case count since April 13. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday the growth in the incidence of the coronavirus infection in Russia was not accompanied by a dramatic growth in the number of hospitalizations, but the public health system must be at the highest possible degree of preparedness.