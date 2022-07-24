Russia values Arab Leagues’ balanced position on Ukraine - Lavrov

CAIRO, July 24. /TASS/. Russia values the balanced position of the Arab League member states on the situation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"We value the balanced, fair and responsible position of the Arab League members," he said at a meeting with the member states’ envoys in Cairo.

He recalled that an Arab League’s contact group visited Moscow in April to discuss this problem. "We are open for the continuation of such dialogue with our friends in the Arab League and in other parts of the world. We have nothing to hide," Lavrov stressed.

According to the Russian top diplomat, Moscow is interested in promoting partnership and economic cooperation with the Arab League, and in joint efforts on regional matters, such as the situation around Palestine.