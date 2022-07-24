Over 1,600 Ukrainian drones and 4,100 tanks destroyed since launch of special operation

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. As many as 357 Ukrainian air defense systems, 1,605 drones, and 4,156 armored vehicles have been destroyed by Russian forces since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, 260 planes, 144 helicopters, 1,605 unmanned aerial vehicles, 357 air defense systems, 4,156 tanks and other armored vehicles, 763 multiple rocket launch systems, 3,196 artillery systems and mortars, and 4,357 special military cars have been destroyed," he said.