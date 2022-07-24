Single-engine plane makes forced landing in Tatarstan, no one hurt - source

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A Yak-52 single-engine plane made a forced landing near the settlement of Verhnyaya Iya in Tatarstan, no one was hurt, a source in the local emergencies service told TASS on Sunday.

"A Yak-52 single-engine plane, which was on a training flight, made a forced landing one kilometer of the settlement of Verkhnyaya Iya. There were two persons onboard. No one was hurt," the source said, adding that the accident occurred due to the engine failure.

The Yak-52 is a two-seat single-engine plane weighing 1,300 kilograms. It is used for training flights.