Decision on Egypt’s dialogue partner status in SCO due in September - Lavrov

CAIRO, July 24./TASS/. Moscow welcomes Cairo's interest in becoming a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the decision on this is expected at the SCO summit in September, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday.

"We welcome the interest of our Egyptian friends in obtaining the status of a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The decision is expected as soon as September, at the next summit of the SCO," the top diplomat said.