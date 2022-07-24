Russian, Uzbek presidents discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his 65th birthday in their phone call on Sunday, during which the presidents also discussed cooperation between the two countries and international issues, the Kremlin press service reports.

The presidents "exchanged views on key issues of bilateral interaction. Some international topics were also touched upon, including in the context of preparations for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council, scheduled in Uzbekistan in autumn," the press service added. "Mutual commitment to the all-round strengthening of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance was confirmed," it said.

Earlier, President Putin sent a telegram of congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev and signed a decree bestowing the Uzbek leader with the Order of Alexander Nevsky.